Patterson Fire Log July 5 through July 11, 2021

Patterson Fire Department
July 5
5:56 a.m.: Building fire on Mesa Creek Drive.
6:41 a.m.: Citizen complaint on Peregrine Drive at American Eagle Avenue.
6:49 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire north Interstate 5.
July 6
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
July 7
1:13 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Rogers Road.
4:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
9:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
11:29 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
July 8
11:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Westfield Lane.
12:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
5:35 p.m.: Special type of incident on Park Center Drive.
July 9
1:16 p.m.: Building fire on Roadrunner Drive.
2:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Granite Creek Drive.
6:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Pipit Drive.
8:21 p.m.: Gas leak on South Seventh Street.
July 10
6:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Driver.
1:43 p.m.: Lock-out on North Second Street.
3:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Sanderling Drive.
5:49 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue.
9:06 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Walnut Avenue at Eureka Street.
10:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
July 11
12:22 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
6:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
10:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
12:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
7:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Westfield Place.
7:44 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
9:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 5
6:31 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident north Interstate 5.
6:49 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on West Marshall Road.
9:23 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Sullivan Road.
July 6
1:36 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident south Interstate 5.
2:49 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Zacharias Road.
11:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Zacharias Road.
5:35 p.m.: Grass fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
July 7
2:06 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
8:10 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
1:33 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
11:20 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33.
July 8
2:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident north Interstate 5.
7:33 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:48 p.m.: Public service assistance on Howard Road.
July 9
3:58 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire north Interstate 5.
July 10
1:29 p.m.: Cultivated vegetation, crop fire on Grayson Road.
5:49 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue.
8:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Freitas Road.
July 11
8:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
3:44 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Villa Manucha Road.
8:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Eastin Road.
