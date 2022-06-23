June 13
12:58 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire on Sperry Avenue.
1:45 a.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Sperry Avenue.
2:32 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
June 14
9:34 a.m.: Medical assist on North Salado Avenue.
11:12 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:12 p.m.: Public service assistance on Sperry Avenue.
June 15
1:44 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Placer Creek Drive.
4:09 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Sperry Avenue.
7:22 a.m.: Public service assistance on North Third Street.
11:32 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
7:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road at Sperry Avenue.
9:30 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
June 16
7:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Goldfinch Lane.
3:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
10:09 p.m.: Medical aid on I Street.
June 17
12:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Baldwin Road at Keystone Boulevard.
1:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Tiree Place.
1:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
7:00 p.m.: Person in distress on Skimmer Drive.
11:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Haworth Drive.
June 18
6:29 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
9:32 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
11:44 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Speno Drive.
12:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Hannah Drive.
8:42 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Fourth Street.
10:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Arambel Drive.
June 19
2:25 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:53 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Mirror Court.
1:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court.
1:39 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Lorelei Lane.
