Patterson Fire Log June 28 through July 4, 2021

June 28
10:12 a.m.: Detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Marisa Drive.
10:48 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
4:42 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
5:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
5:15 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Park Center Drive at Keystone Pacific Parkway.
June 29
4:38 a.m.: Citizen complaint on Jake Creek Drive.
8:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Barros Street.
1:17 p.m.: Building fire on Orange Avenue.
6:25 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
June 30
1:18 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo at South Third Street.
3:13 a.m.: False alarm or false call on New Forest Way at Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
1:04 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
1:57 p.m.: Grass fire on South Third Street.
July 1
3:30 a.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on Rogers Road.
8:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
4:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
5:06 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
July 2
1:07 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Paramatta Drive.
8:12 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Sperry Avenue.
2:50 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
6:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
July 3
1:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Eider Drive.
11:27 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Jersey Lane.
12:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Red Robin Drive.
12:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
1:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Marigold Drive.
6:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
9:52 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
July 4
12:13 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on K Street at North Second Street.
2:15 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
5:12 a.m.: Person in distress on Walnut Court.
10:14 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
5:42 p.m.: Citizen complaint on Gaugin Way.
6:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
9:06 p.m.: Grass fire on Calvinson Parkway.
9:11 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate.
11:20 p.m.: Citizen complaint on Ward Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue.
