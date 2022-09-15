September 5
2:40 a.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.
9:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
10:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Wanzia Lane.
11:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Cougar Creek Drive.
4:34 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Poppy Avenue at Highway 33.
11:31 p.m.: Medical assist on M Street.
September 6
12:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
9:35 a.m.: Power line down on South Second Street.
10:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Abelia Lane.
10:30 a.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
11:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
3:07 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on South First Street.
5:53 p.m.: Medical aid on Marigold Drive.
11:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
September 7
12:11 a.m.: Medical assist Dowitcher Drive.
9:08 a.m.: Medical aid on Tarland Lane.
3:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
4:26 p.m.: Building fire on L Street at North Second Street.
5:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Vicki Lynn Lane.
5:42 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
September 8
3:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Peach Blossom Lane.
9:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
9:36 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
1:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
5:18 p.m.: Grass fire on Rogers Road at Renzo Lane.
6:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Traina Drive.
6:47 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
8:04 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
September 9
2:12 a.m.: Medical assist on South Sixth Street.
8:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
9:58 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Ward Avenue.
12:25 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
12:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Plaza.
1:26 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
2:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
September 10
5:58 a.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
12:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Emily Court.
2:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Sierra Creek Court.
2:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek.
3:54 p.m.: Medical assist on James Burke Avenue.
4:25 p.m.: Person in distress on Henley Parkway.
10:21 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Walker Ranch Parkway.
11:34 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 11
10:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
12:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
1:56 p.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
7:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:20 p.m.: Public service assistance Skimmer Drive.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesquite Drive.
11:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Thrush Drive.
