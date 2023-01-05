Patterson Fire to the rescue

Around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day Patterson Fire Department was requested to assist in a water rescue in the Tuolumne River near Riverdale Park.
Crews initially responded to the report of a single, adult female who was stranded on a homemade raft. She was not in distress but was fearful the raft may sink.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance from the sky via live video from a drone, and Air Support Unit 101.
SCSO was able to confirm that there were two subjects and a dog on the raft that more resembled a small houseboat of patchwork construction.
Within minutes of arriving at Riverdale Park, PFD Rescue 51 was able to launch their boat and safely bring the three stranded subjects to shore.
Recent precipitation from winter storms have caused accelerated currents and rising water levels that can be deadly without proper safety measures.
For information about safety equipment required on all boats in California visit http://dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.