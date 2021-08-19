Patterson Futbol coach battles cancer

Jose Rubio has become a pilar in the Patterson community by helping transform youth soccer and he has done it while fighting hairy cell leukemia. It’s also interesting that the soccer expert was not initially trying to become as known as he is throughout the community because of former issues with workload in nearby Tracy.
“I bit off more than I can chew because I didn’t think I was going to be a one man show there. I ended up coaching about 80 percent of the teams,” said Rubio.
Jose and his wife Laura ended up having to coach roughly 50 percent of the teams before moving to Patterson in 2011.
Jose was content to not coach at the time but, when he registered his son, Mateo, the team didn’t have a coach, and that’s how he fell back into coaching.
He also coached his daughter, Isabelle’s teams for several years playing in Turlock Indoor League while Patterson developed a formidable youth soccer program. Then as he’s gaining steam in getting Patterson soccer known in the region, he feels something odd in his abdomen.
“I found out (about the cancer) in November 2017. I laid down in bed with my wife and stretched out then I (felt something abnormal in his stomach area), I looked at my wife and said ‘Hey hun, I think we’re pregnant,’” said Rubio.
His wife, Laura reacted with confusion before feeling the bump in his abdominal region, and advised him to go to the doctor. As a result of that visit, it was discovered that he had an enlarged spleen and his physician referred him to a blood specialist.
“I was always expecting the day I got news of a cancer it would be something dramatic, but good old Dr. Zo looked at me and flat out said ‘You have cancer’. “
Jose was shocked by the way his doctor delivered the news and was wondering what was next. “The hardest call to make was to my wife because I already went through the shock of it, now it’s time to find out what she had to say. While on the phone I cried, and she repeatedly asked me ‘Jose what’s wrong? What did the doctor say?’ I replied to her that I had cancer and they had to do a bone marrow biopsy to find out what kind of cancer it is.”
A few days went by before it was time to return to Dr. Zo’s office for the bone marrow biopsy. When Dr. Zo returned, he discovered the cancer cells inside Jose’s body are hairy cell leukemia.
According to the Mayo Clinic, hairy cell leukemia is a rare, slow-growing cancer of the blood in which your bone marrow makes too many B cells (lymphocytes), a type of white blood cell that fights infection. These excess B cells are abnormal and look "hairy" under a microscope. As the number of leukemia cells increases, fewer healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets are produced.
In January 2018 Jose started his rehabilitation process. The first step was the insertion of the chemo port, “They used this that way I wouldn’t have to always get an IV when I go to the hospital, and they had to do x-ray surgery to make sure it was directly where it needed to be.”
Doctors failed to explain the full process of chemotherapy to the Rubios, a standard procedure to make patients less nervous about what their bodies will have endure and allow them to better manage expectations of their treatment.
“I was working at WinCo Foods at the time, they asked when I was coming back. Doctor says in two weeks. I go in for one week of chemo, rest a week then I’ll be back. When they’re about to start the chemo they read the bag to me, my name, and have me confirm the number on the bag. Then I tell the nurse my work schedule comes out a week in advance and they want to know when to expect me back. The nurse laughed and said, ‘You’re not going back to work for at least six months to a year.’”
Jose had to endure chemotherapy 24 hours a day for seven days, with no breaks. “I got sick around the fourth of fifth day. Because I was really nervous, I started drinking water like you don’t even know (rapid pace). I just had the mentality that if I keep urinating, I’m just filtering it through. Let it do its job, then it’s out.”
He purposely shaved his head that way he would not have to worry about if chemotherapy was going to cause him to lose his hair. “I did it that way my kids wouldn’t see anything different, they would just think dad is crazy for shaving his head.”
As his course of treatment ended Jose recalls being drained of energy. He couldn’t eat. At that point, he was even fed up with drinking water. But his soccer spirit and the support of family pushed him through it.
At the end of his two-week hospital stay, Rubio had lost 35 pounds. “It was crazy intense, and it took me about a good eight months to recover, and about four or five months to regain muscle.”
Over the last few years the chemotherapy treatment endured by Rubio has continued to affect his energy level, frequently leaving him feeling exhausted at the end of the day. “It attacks my white blood cells. So that would make me tired, and I would have a lot of energy in the morning, then when it came to nighttime, I would be tired at 7 or 8 p.m. I told my wife ‘I feel like an old man,’ when I’m normally up until 10 p.m. or midnight.”
Even with working long nights and having a large family he still found time for his passion, soccer. The sport became Jose’s way to take his mind off cancer and he did it effectively. He took the soccer teams to numerous tournaments throughout California -- winning most of them from 2017-2020. One of his boys’ teams even competed in the Nike Cup in Oregon.
“I think with this futbol club we helped put Patterson on the map. Less people are asking ‘Where’s Patterson?’ which is hard to explain because the only thing you can tell them is it’s by I-5.”
After going through his first round of chemotherapy Jose was working overnight at WinCo then would go to practice and travel to tournaments, while having a limited amount of energy.
“It was the only thing that kept mind off the cancer, and I cared so much about the kids that I didn’t want to disappoint them.”
His wife, Laura supported him because she knew how much the game meant to him but, she and Rubio’s doctor were concerned about the pace of his lifestyle. Jose recalls his doctor asking him “Do you want to die?”
Soccer was Jose’s form of therapy and it proved to work with his high spirits and determination to win. He even capped off his coaching resume leading his son Mateo’s team to a beach tournament win this year.
Jose’s job was taking a toll on his weakened physical condition, forcing him to make a career change.
Then it happened, he had that feeling in his side again.
When Jose made a visit to Dr. Zo, he confirmed that hairy cell leukemia had returned. Dr. Zo advised him to a more aggressive form of chemotherapy, called Rituximab.
“A couple of months ago they wanted me to try it (Rituximab) and my body rejected it, I got cold and started to shake so they had to stop it. The nurse told me the doctor wants me to restart it, but I decided to listen to my body at that point. In my latest visit the doctor had me take Rituximab first, in four different sessions. I was told to go in that morning do between six or seven hours of chemo and come back home. I went in with the mindset that I would rather do this [few hours] four days a week, rather than seven days straight again.”
About 30 minutes into the treatment Jose passed out. When Jose went back to Dr. Zo for his next visit the doctor couldn’t convince him to try Rituximab anymore; even with the doctor expressing his concern of the internal physical effects of seven-day treatment.
After seven-days of treatment Jose’s body must reset itself and reproduce white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets, etc. “Dr. Zo told me my body could end up not producing enough cells (after chemo) to the point where you need to be in here (hospital) if you get sick. It sucks. It’s mentally and physically tough to do it. It makes you feel crappy and not wanting food.”
Along the way throughout his second round of seven-day treatment he received a wealth of support from the Patterson community after streaming his treatment on Facebook Live.
“It was very emotional knowing that many people cared about me. Ever since I knew I was going in for chemo, I told everyone I wanted to do something I never done before and Facebook Live I always laughed at so I’m going to do it and take people through the journey I went through those seven days.”
The support of their Patterson Futbol Club family allowed his wife, Laura to be there every step of the way.
“I would go from work straight to the hospital and our soccer club started a food train to make sure our kids still had food when I was at the hospital with him,” said Laura.
“This community is something special in that aspect (supporting),” said Jose.
With his health deteriorating Jose has stepped down from the Patterson Futbol Club and is now focusing on getting healthy and spending time with family.
“A while back I made a deal with God that if anybody in my family gets cancer let it be me, because I know I can handle it, but I can’t handle if my wife or kids had it, or an uncle, dad, or sibling. I told [God] I know I can handle it, give it to me I’m good with it. But emotionally I know I wouldn’t be able to handle if one of my kids had it because there’s nothing I can do to help my child.”
Jose has kept that promise and come through twice.
