Patterson girls’ tennis season ended by running into a buzzsaw as they were demolished by Vanden in the second round of playoffs last Wednesday as the Tigers lost 9-0 to Vanden. The following day CCC singles champion Carolina Herrera lost her Sac-Joaquin sectional singles match against Sana Patel of Mountain House in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
Singles
Maya Khanna def. Carolina Herrera 6-1, 6-1
Sasha Smith def. Shantell Nzoule 6-0, 6-0
Delaney Ramsell def. Leanna Nzoule 6-2, 6-2
Camille Arca def. Evelyn Mata 7-5, 6-4
Jasmine Yabut def. Kyystal Galvez 6-2, 6-3
Jeanelle Dela Cruz def. Yasmine Lewis 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Martiza Garcia & Hailey Lam def. Kaelyn Tongson & Joyce Mulumba 6-2, 6-1
Danali Hardwick & Kaylani Payne def. Hannah Carter & Mayra Triana 6-1, 6-1
Kamsi Omwuazombe & Kalyse Payne def. Isabella Clausel & Evelyn Michel 6-2, 6-4
