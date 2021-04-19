Patterson High School Athletics Schedule

Monday, April 19

Boys' Soccer vs. Central Valley (HOME), junior varsity at 4:00 p.m., varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Pacheco (HOME), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.

Water Polo/Wrestling/Volleyball COVID Testing

Where: PHS, Room 5

When: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Baseball vs. Pacheco (HOME), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.

Girls' Volleyball vs. Pacheco (Creekside Middle School), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys' Volleyball at Pacheco (AWAY), match at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Boys' Volleyball vs. Pacheco (Creekside Middle School), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Girls' Volleyball at Pacheco (AWAY), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Softball at Lathrop (AWAY), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.

Track & Field at Lathrop (AWAY), meet at 3:30 p.m.

Boys' Tennis at Los Banos (AWAY), match at 2 p.m.

Basketball COVID Testing

Where: Patterson Joint Unified School District Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Boulevard

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

