Patterson High School Athletics Schedule

Monday, April 19
Boys' Soccer vs. Central Valley (HOME), junior varsity at 4:00 p.m., varsity at 5:30 p.m.
Softball vs. Pacheco (HOME), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.
Water Polo/Wrestling/Volleyball COVID Testing
Where: PHS, Room 5
When: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Baseball vs. Pacheco (HOME), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.
Girls' Volleyball vs. Pacheco (Creekside Middle School), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys' Volleyball at Pacheco (AWAY), match at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Boys' Volleyball vs. Pacheco (Creekside Middle School), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Girls' Volleyball at Pacheco (AWAY), junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Softball at Lathrop (AWAY), first pitch at 3:30 p.m.
Track & Field at Lathrop (AWAY), meet at 3:30 p.m.
Boys' Tennis at Los Banos (AWAY), match at 2 p.m.
Basketball COVID Testing
Where: Patterson Joint Unified School District Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Boulevard
When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
