Family, friends, and community members joined Patterson High School and District staff to dedicated the new science building in memory of of former biology teacher, Eugene Field.
The plague honoring Field reads:
“Gene Field was a biology teacher at Patterson High School from 1971 to 2004.
He decided he wanted to be a biology teacher when he was in fourth grade. And this is what he did from the time he was in graduate school at Fresno State until just before he retired from MJC in 2012. He was more interested in science fairs and plants than basketball – and that is saying something for someone born in Indiana.
Gene’s family moved from Indiana to California when he was four years old, eventually settling in Fresno where he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. Encouraged by his high school biology teacher, Gene enrolled at Fresno State College, as it was known then, graduating with a BA in Biology, and MA in Botany and a teaching credential in 1967.
He sailed for Australia soon after graduating and landed a job teaching high school biology at a private school in Adelaide, South Australia – Westminster School. While in Adelaide, Gene married and had two children. While he loved Adelaide and he loved the school and his students, he missed California and Yosemite, especially the high country where he had spent his summers during college working at Tuolumne Meadows Lodge.
Returning to California with his family in 1970, when teaching jobs were hard to come by, he considered himself lucky to be hired as a biology teacher at Patterson High School in 1971. At PHS he taught not only Biology but Photography and Yearbook, for many years. By the time he retired in 2004, he was teaching the children of some of his former students.
In 2004 he was honored as the Stanislaus County Teacher of the Year and received the Association of Mexican American Educators Award.
During his many years of teaching, Gene served as the teacher liaison for the Patterson AFS program, helping many foreign students over the years find homes in Patterson and helping Patterson students go abroad to study for a year.
Before his retirement, Gene had started teaching for the Adult Education Program two nights a week, and a year before retirement had started teaching a biology class for Modest Junior college – all taught in his classroom. The classroom was one he had helped design in 1997 and then watched the remodel construction carefully to make sure it was done according to plan – everything had to be just right.
Gene was a dedicated teacher. He loved teaching and he loved his students. Just a month before his death he was grading papers from his MJC class in a hospital room. He would have loved to know that the new science building has been named in his memory.”
