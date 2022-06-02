Westside residents came together at Patterson Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. Among the many citizens gathered were also Patterson city council members Alfred Parham, Dominic Farinha, and Cynthia Homen, Stanislaus County District 5 Supervisor Channce Condit, and members of various youth organizations.
After a welcome and opening prayer, Boy Scout Troop 81 of Patterson presented and posted the colors before the Pledge was recited as the Stars and Stripes snapped in the strong breeze.
The Patterson Community Choir, led by Tim Tooman, sang two verses of “The Star-Spangled Banner” after the choir director gave a brief explanation of the history and meaning of the lyrics.
The American Heritage Girls presented the United States flag along with the armed forces flags.
Supervisor Channce Condit spoke at the memorial service. “While we gather here today, and enjoy the freedoms made possible by those who answered the greatest call of service, let us reflect on those lost to the ravages of war,” said Condit. “Those who were known by rank and company were also known by other titles, such as dad, brother, sister, cousin, or friend.”
He went on to speak of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have given both their ambitions and lives for our American dream. “Whether it was to one day return home, to resume civilian life, raising a family, or simply growing old. Those we honor today for the most part never got that chance, never truly got to enjoy the freedoms of which they died for.”
Mike Anderson, Commander of American Legion Post 168 spoke as well, recounting his time in the military, stressing the importance of the American flag.
Julian Ruiz, Life Scout, Boy Scouts Troop 81 closed the ceremony as he played Taps.
Milton Maxheimer who served in the Marines for three years, was in attendance at the Monday ceremony. He mentioned that his four brothers all served in the military, and one of them received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Vietnam. He shared his thoughts on how Americans can better honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.
“I think our schools, in particular, are failing to teach the children. The children don’t know these things, they don’t realize the sacrifice, they don’t know the stories.” He continued, “Ask them, ‘When was the Second World War?’, they don’t know.”
Maxheimer said that this failure doesn’t only fall on the schools, but the parents too. The stories of bravery are not being taught to the next generation. “Events like this help. They get to listen to the stories.”
While any ceremony can do little to repay our military’s sacrifice, this year’s Memorial Day event did its best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.