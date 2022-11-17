A crowd gathered in the late-morning chill at Veteran’s Memorial Park to honor America’s veterans on November 11. The ceremony included a raising of the stars and stripes, speeches from local veterans, and patriotic songs from the Patterson Community Choir.
Post Commander Mike Anderson opened, and the Boy Scouts color guard raised the flag over the park. A member of the Girl Scouts led attendees in the pledge of allegiance. Anderson spoke on numerous topics and invited veterans to stand beside the podium and be recognized for their service.
Mayoral candidate Mike Clauzel spoke, having served in the Air Force from 1990 to 1994. “It has been said that we are only one generation from freedom being lost,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the sacrifice of the men and women in uniform that are currently serving, have served, have been injured in the line of duty, and have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, we would lose this wonderful nation that we have fought so hard to preserve.”
Chaplain Terry Ledford, a new member of the post, explained why such remembrances are vital. “Veterans symbolize the great power of the military in America, and remind the local people that America was founded based on the blood and sacrifice of others. It’s a remembrance of who we are as a nation, because of the sacrifice the veterans made. It’s not just honoring and remembering veterans; it’s remembering the sacrifice of the nation that we have.”
Anderson agreed, adding, “We do it to honor the veterans that came before us.”
Ledford continued, stressing the importance of the American Legion as an organization. It’s the only remaining veteran’s support group in Patterson. Because of this he feels responsible for educating the public on the sacrifice of our soldiers. “People would forget about the veterans, and they wouldn’t remember the sacrifice that they made for the freedom of our country.”
District B council member, Alfred Parham was in attendance as well. He served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1961 before spending five years in the reserve. On the importance of this event, he said, “They’re important because freedom and protecting our nation is one of the most important things we can do as a country and as a people.” He continued, “We want [young people] to also understand that to serve others is one of the most important attributes we have.”
“[This event] brings the community together, and also it teaches the younger people what patriotism is about. Some of our speakers are veterans, and they get to know some of the stories,” said Elizabeth Estavillo, president of the American Legion Post 168 Auxiliary. “It teaches Americanism.”
Ledford estimated the Veteran’s Day ceremony has been running since 1925. And as long as the American Legion remains open in Patterson, they plan to continue honoring our soldiers’ sacrifice in Veteran’s Memorial Park every year.
