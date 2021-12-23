Patterson kindergartener donates big

Patterson kindergartener Natalie Henderson may be very young, but she has plenty of both compassion for those in need and drive to do something to help. So she collects cans and bottles and donates the proceeds, as well as food and other things, to H.O.S.T. House and Naomi’s House. She donated $235 last Wednesday, just in time for the holidays.
Natalie’s mom, Grace Henderson, attributes Natalie’s kind spirit to her experience with a serious blood disorder, which was diagnosed when she was only 18 months old. She was sick a lot while she was very young, Grace said. She was declared clear of the illness in October of 2020.
Around the same time, Natalie and her mom were driving past the Modesto Gospel Mission when she noticed the line of people waiting to get in, and asked her mom about them. Grace told her about shelters for those who are homeless.
Seeing those people waiting at the shelter for dinner and a place to sleep made her sad, Natalie said.
Natalie is one of five kids. Not every parent, and especially those busy with such a houseful, might be able, and, maybe, willing, to nurture their child’s compassionate spirit. But Grace offered suggestions, and has helped Natalie follow through on her wish to help others.
It’s quite an accomplishment to help directly in the community, as Natalie and her family do. But Natalie’s kind spirit has also touched hearts across the country: Seeing Grace’s post about their efforts on TickTock, a TickTocker doing a live 18-hour walk from Louisville OH, to Pittsburgh PA to address homelessness in the country mentioned her efforts to help the community. That shout-out brought in more than $250 for her cause.
Natalie was “really excited,” Grace said, considers those who donated her “aunts and uncles.”
She likes to cook, and enjoys taking dinner to the houses. Her goal is to continue to raise money, both to donate and to buy food to cook for those in need.
