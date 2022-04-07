The Patterson Garden Club has continued to work towards the installation of a community garden at the Patterson Library. The goal is to create a multi-functional space that features California native species and harvestable food plants, and can also be used for education and fostering a connection with nature. Member volunteers have continued the work of weeding and tidying in preparation to start adding to the garden, and now we’re inviting you to come help too. We will be getting a delivery of river rock mulch for two of the garden beds thanks to the wonderful generosity of CP Landscape & Design and Friends of the Patterson Library. Community members that can volunteer to help us move the mulch and help with additional garden prep are requested to meet us at the Patterson Library on Thursday, April 21st at 11 AM to work on this project. Please plan to wear appropriate shoes. If you are able, bringing additional supplies such as a wheelbarrow, garden shovel, or garden gloves would be welcomed.
I am absolutely overjoyed to see this project moving forward. I have often wished that more people could enjoy the experience and flavors of garden-fresh produce. I’ve wished that others had more opportunities to sit in a garden and enjoy the dance of butterflies and birdsong. Gardens are inherently places of learning that offer us an abundance of ways to grow, and it brings me so much happiness to see this kind of resource take shape for our community.
Since the year 2000 over 3,500 scientific studies have been published on community gardens. While browsing through a list of those studies on the National Library of Medicine website, one can find community gardens associated with general wellness, both physical and mental health, social connectedness, strengthening relationships, healthy food options, a sense of meaning, resilience, ecological contributions, and so much more. Community gardens offer us an opportunity to come together and build something that we all can take part in and benefit from.
By growing native plants we not only learn about and support our local ecosystem, but we’re also presented with an opportunity to learn about the history of California, as well as indigenous people, traditions, and culture. As a child, history was my least favorite topic; it seemed to amount only to a list of facts to be memorized. California native plants are a very tangible way to teach us about history, taking history and making it so much more than a list of dates on a page, and putting an experience into our hands that creates an impactful memory.
Have you ever seen a photo of someone gleefully holding up a harvest that they grew themselves? It may be a single tomato, but it brought someone joy to grow and eat that tomato. A community garden not only offers a way to learn how to garden, but also nurtures a love for gardening that can be brought home. Many of the plants that have been selected for the community garden are perennials that are relatively easy to propagate and grow, and it is hoped that as the community garden grows, so too will the gardens of the citizens of Patterson. It would be wonderful to see more people experience the delight of growing and harvesting for themselves.
I am filled with hope for what is to come for our community garden here in Patterson. It is only thanks to the work, dedication, and generosity of those that have contributed that we get to see this project continue to move forward. I want to send a special thank you to our Patterson Garden Club volunteers Chris Collier, Judy Jacob, Frank Stehli, Guadalupe Villegas, Samantha Taylor, and Carolyn Cooper; to our local librarian Xia Thao and Friends of the Patterson Library; and to CP Landscape & Design as well as A & L Labs West for their support of this project.
If you’re eager to get started on your own spring garden the Patterson Library has a selection of seeds available in their Seed Library. Library Patrons can browse the seed packets and take some home to plant themselves. It is the time of year for getting new plants in the ground, and you’ll find that local plant sales and nurseries will have a nice selection of fruits and vegetables to choose from.
I hope you will be able to join us to work on the community garden at the Patterson Library on Thursday, April 21st at 11 AM. Until next time, I wish for you to enjoy dancing butterflies, birdsong, wellness, connectedness, and the sense of meaning that comes with working towards something beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.