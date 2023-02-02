The Patterson library, under the leadership of new supervisor Susan Sawyer, will hold several in-person events this month. Between new and returning activities, you’re sure to find something to learn from and enjoy.
On February 8 at 2:30 p.m., the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program will host a class on planning a spring garden. The website description reads, “This class is all about planting tomatoes, corn, summer and winter squash, peppers, eggplants, and more! Learn how to grow vegetable plants in the ground and in containers.” The UCCE Master Gardeners welcome both experienced and beginner gardeners to the event.
On the same day, at 3:30 p.m., Lego Day is making its return to the library. “Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO® creations that will then be displayed in the library,” reads the website. It’s also scheduled again for February 22.
Attendees will work together to make heart-shaped marble run mazes made from Lego bricks during the STEAM activity on February 15.
If you registered for the January Teen Book Box, February 21-28 are the dates to pick it up. The description reads, “Each box will contain a handpicked recommendation based on your preferences, treats, and swag. Return the book and box by their due date but keep the treats and swag!” Registration this month will be for next month’s book box.
For more information and information on county-wide events, visit stanlibrary.org.
