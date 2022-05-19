Public Works Director Mike Willett presented the council with details regarding a State initiated plan to consolidate Crows Landing into Patterson’s wastewater treatment program.
Senate Bill 1215 was provided as the background for the consolidation plan. Under the California Safe Drinking Water Act, which provides for the operation of public water systems, this bill authorizes the regional board to order the provision of sewer service by a special district, city, or county to a disadvantaged community, as defined, under specified circumstances.
Due to the provision of SB 1215, the state, Willett said, would fund the initial cost of converting residents from private septic systems and installing new infrastructure that would connect the community to Patterson’s wastewater treatment.
Crows Landing Community Services District (CLCSD) serves approximately 500 residents. Approximately 138 sewer connections, with a “relatively minor” discharge of about 30,000 gallons per day, would be made in the community that is considered severely disadvantaged, according to Willett.
After the State funds the installation of a main trunk line as well as the residential sewer infrastructure the ongoing maintenance and cost of providing service to the community of Crows Landing would be the city’s responsibility.
Raising concerns about the cost of maintenance and potential issues that could have drastic financial consequences, council members did not seem overly supportive of the plan.
Council member Dominic Farinha asked, “Who bears the cost responsibility?” Willett responded that the state would cover the cost of construction but, “Ongoing would be the city.” to which Farinha remarked, “Lucky us.”
As part of the consolidation process, an economic impact analysis will be completed by CLCSD to determine appropriate monthly rates that will offset the ongoing costs associated with the plan.
The City of Patterson, CLCSD, Stanislaus County, Self-Help Enterprises and The State Regional Water Board Division of Financial Assistance are considering stakeholders in the plan. Farinha asked why Newman, who shares a boundary and sphere of influence with Crows Landing, like Patterson, wasn’t considered by the state. Willett explained that Newman had been considered and the state found the city’s resources to be insufficient. While the state can force mandatory consolidation, Willett explained that the financial resources offered would benefit the City’s improvement efforts and should be considered.
According to Mayor Dennis McCord, “We planned for the capacity of Patterson over the next several decades. I understand that’s probably why they’re looking at us. I know when they were initially suggesting the business park, there was a housing plan out there. Not 100 units, thousands of units. How are we going to mitigate if they decide an unincorporated area…thousands of homes that we have no say? We now have to manage their wastewater…which takes our capacity for the homes we’ve planned for. If they expand, now we have an issue. How’s that going to be handled?”
Willett and City Manager Ken Irwin further explained that any new development that occurs will potentially be mitigated by impact fees and connection fees paid by whoever develops the area.
The consolidation plan will be brought back to the council for approval consideration at a later date. Farinha hopes that they’ll have more information regarding the possibility of stakeholders bearing more of the financial responsibility, lightening the burden on the City.
