Patterson Lions Club pledged $5,000 to support the Church Without Walls food pantry for the next five months.
Mark Kuhn, past president of the Patterson Lions Club, is the chairperson responsible for coordinating donations to the food pantry.
Zac Days, Sales Manager of Cal Coast Commodities, personally delivered 400 pounds of black-eyed peas, large lima beans, garbanzo beans and baby lima beans. Another 100 pounds of green baby lima beans were scheduled to be delivered later in the day.
“The Lions Club has a long history of giving to the community,” Kuhn said. This partnership is just another example of the work the Patterson Lions Club has done in the past and hopes to continue doing in the future.
This will be the first time in 50 years the Lions Club doesn’t host a chicken barbeque because of the cancellation of the Apricot Fiesta.
Peter Foster, Bobby Yamamoto, and Mark Kuhn, all Patterson Lions Club members, echoed the same sentiment in encouraging the community to get involved in volunteerism or donating to programs that give back to their neighbors.
There are opportunities for partnership with the Patterson Lions Club. As Patterson has seen recently, there is a need for food and necessities. There are also needs that require a little hands-on experience like fixing a generator that the food pantry uses for their storage facility.
If you have the time, if you have the ability, if you have the desire to give back to your community reach out to the Patterson Lions Club, the Church Without Walls food pantry, H.O.S.T. House or your favorite charity to find out what you can do to support your neighbors.
