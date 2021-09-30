The Patterson Lions Club banded together to host a barbecue dinner at the Masonic Lodge for new Patterson teachers on Wednesday evening, September 22.
After some general mingling and milling about, the dinner was called to order and the attendees filed in. A line quickly formed leading into the kitchen, the teachers and club members alike eager to enjoy the meal.
Bob Yamamoto, a longtime member of the Lions Club, said that all the food provided that night came from donations. He explained that they’ve raised 100,000’s of dollars from the community, and that the Lions are pouring it back into Patterson with a myriad of community events, the annual new teachers’ dinner being one of them.
“We’re a service club,” said new Lions Club president Richard Barbaste. “We raise money to give back to the community.” And give back they do, with dinners for every level of society every second and fourth Wednesday, and a wide assortment of other events.
Mark Kuhn has served with the Lions Club for 40 years. Speaking of the club, he said that it brings the community together and makes it better. But he also attested to how the club brings not only the community but also its own members together, with generations of members serving and becoming close friends.
After most had finished eating, the head of the Patterson school district stood and introduced the principles of the city schools, who in turn introduced their new teachers.
While the crowd gave a hearty welcome to each teacher, Jim Melo, wearing a button that proudly announced his nickname as Tail Twister, stalked about and collected “fines” from some attendees.
One of the new teachers, Betsy Foster, is closely connected to the club, with her husband being a member. She taught in the Bay Area before moving to Patterson and being a substitute teacher for a few years. Just recently she became a full-time PE teacher at Creekside.
Foster said the goals of teachers and the Lions Club are similar; both strive to lift up the community.
Kristen Ross, teaching K-4th special education at Apricot Valley, is another of the recently hired teachers. She said it’s a good feeling that the community has her back and supports her.
With the teachers announced, the food gone, and a few announcements given, the dinner dismissed and all began heading back to their lives. But if the Patterson Lions Club has anything to say about it, the teachers of Patterson will be returning to school a little brighter than they did the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.