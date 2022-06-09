Photo submitted by Reggie Spiers
diamondbacks: The Patterson Little League Diamondbacks (Minors) have finished their long season with a perfect record of 20-0 earning a position in the Tournament of Champions.
The Diamondbacks faced a double header on Saturday, May 21. Carlos Garcia pitched all three innings giving up 0 runs and clutching the win over the White Sox, 15-0. Eli Spiers pitched the second game against the Cardinals. He gave up three runs but the D-Backs maintained dominance, winning the game 14-3. Quentin Kaiser went 4-4 with eight RBIs on the day.The Diamondbacks will play in the Tournament Of Champions on June 18 in Ripon.
