Community Submission
Minors:
Cardinals v. Giants 5-15
Marlins v. Orioles 8-7
Diamondbacks v. Indians 19-6
Giants v. White Sox 24-8
Majors:
Patterson Dodgers v. Patterson Rockies 0-2
Patterson Yankees v. Ripon A’s 7-12
Patterson Rockies v. Patterson Yankees 11-2
Patterson Dodgers v. Mountain House 11-5
50/70:
Mountain House v. Patterson A’s 15-7
Juniors:
Patterson Pirates v. Ripon Giants 7-12
Patterson Phillies v. Spreckels Braves 8-13
Patterson Phillies v. Salida Blue Jays Patterson Win, Salida Forfeit
Manteca Giants v. Patterson Pirates 2-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.