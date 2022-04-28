Minors
White Sox v. Cardinals 15-13
Marlins v. Indians 22-13
White Sox v. Orioles 8-6
Giants v. Cardinals 15-5
Diamondbacks v. Indians 15-8
White Sox v. Giants 7-4
Cardinals v. Orioles 0-8
Marlins v. Diamondbacks 1-4
Indians v. White Sox 3-15
Diamondbacks v. Cardinals 15-8
Giants v. Indians 15-5
Orioles v. Marlins 11-8
Indians v. Giants 6-15
Orioles v. Marlins 3-6
Marlins v. White Sox 7-2
Giants v. Orioles 6-7
Diamondbacks v. White Sox 11-1
Marlins v. Cardinals 15-13
Majors
Ripon Red Sox v. Patterson Dodgers 11-8
Patterson Rockies v. Patterson Yankees 15-8
Weston Ranch Cardinals v. Patterson Yankees 12-2
Patterson Dodgers v. Mountain House 9-8
Patterson Rockies v. Ripon Giants 7-5
Patterson Rockies v. Weston Ranch Cardinals 10-21
Patterson Dodgers v. Patterson Yankees 17-3
Patterson Rockies v. Patterson Dodgers 0-10
Patterson Yankees v. Mountain House Jensen 3-13
Patterson Dodgers v. Weston Ranch Rockies 16-8
Weston Ranch Cardinals v. Patterson Rockies 2-10
Patterson Yankees v. Patterson Dodgers 15-3
Patterson Rockies v. Mountain House 23-11
50/70
Ripon A’s v. Patterson A’s 18-6
Weston Ranch v. Patterson A’s 8-5
Patterson A's v. Ripon Phillies 15-14
Patterson A's v. Salida White Sox 8-9
Northgate v. Patterson A’s 2-6
Juniors
Patterson Phillies v. Northgate Angels 1-0
Patterson Pirates v. Patterson Phillies 9-3
Patterson Phillies v. Weston Ranch Giants 11-17
Patterson Pirates v. Northgate Angels 20-6
Northgate Tigers v. Patterson Pirates 12-6
Patterson Phillies v. Manteca Giants 14-10
Patterson Phillies v. Northgate A’s 2-6
Patterson Pirates v Manteca A’s 9-6
Manteca A's v. Patterson Phillies 11-12
Patterson Pirates v. Northgate A’s 3-9
Thank you to members of the Patterson Little League community for submitting statistics and photos of teams and athletes.
