Games played March 14-19.
Minors
Diamondbacks v. Cardinals 13-5
Giants v. Orioles 10-8
White Sox v. Indians 12-1
Marlins v. Cardinals 16-8
Diamondbacks v. Marlins 4-2
White Sox v. Orioles 12-6
Giants v. Indians 12-4
Majors
Dodgers v. Weston Ranch Cardinals 16-1
Rockies v. Yankees 16-1
Dodgers v. Weston Ranch Rockies 18-2
Yankees v. Ripon Phillies 9-17
50/70
A's v. Northgate 11-24
A's v Mountain House 5-6
Juniors
Phillies v. Spreckels Braves 5-18
Pirates v. Spreckles Giants 7-0
Pirates v. Manteca Giants 17-1
Phillies v. Northgate Tigers 12-15
(0) comments
