At approximately 7:55 p.m. on October 6, Newman Foods, located at 1505 N Street was robbed at gun point, according to information released by Newman Police Department.
The suspect, described as a white or light skinned Hispanic man with visible tattoos on his hand, wrist, and neck, was seen in security footage entering the store and immediately approaching the counter brandishing a handgun.
Police say he pointed the gun at the store employee and demanded money. The clerk passed the cash till to the robber who then left the store in a two-tone white Ford Super Duty.
NPD credit numerous tips from the public for their help in identifying the suspect as 48-year-old Patterson resident, Adam M. Alves.
Assisted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Alves was arrested in Turlock on Dec. 13. Evidence related to the incident was recovered during the investigation and included clothing worn at the time of the robbery, a handgun, and cash till.
After being informed of his Miranda rights, Alves provided police with a full confession and was booked at the Public Safety Center for robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.