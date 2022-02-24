Patterson Marine Corporal donates bone marrow

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jerry Arredondo, who served overseas in Kuwait, Japan and Saudi Arabia has donated his bone marrow through the “Be The Match” program.
After receiving an email from the Department of Defense informing him that he could be a close match for someone seeking the bone marrow’s stem cells, Arredondo immediately wanted to help and volunteered for further testing.
After a few months of testing, Arredondo was flown down to La Joya on January, 3, 2022 where he underwent the procedure at Scripps Green Hospital in San Diego.
Arredondo graduated from Patterson High School in 2016. He was a member of the football team and wrestled all four years at PHS.
After High School Arredondo underwent training at Marine Corps Recruit Depo in San Diego before being stationed in Virginia. Since then, the Marine Corporal has served around the world as an infantry assault Marine with the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines, 1st Marine Regiment.
