Patterson’s first responders and the city council came together to host National Night Out in several Patterson’s parks. Florigold, Mustang Clover, Tilton, Felipe Garza, and North Parks all received visits from the train of emergency vehicles.
First responders mingled with the community, some even participating in the organized events. At Florigold Park, deputies competed against attending youth in a soccer match.
Councilwoman Shivaugn Alves explained why she thinks National Night Out and similar events are important. “It’s humanizing for both sides,” she said. Alves hopes the event will forge a deeper relationship between the police and the community.
Police Chief Joshua Clayton echoed the same thoughts; he said it gave the police an excuse to get into the community and interact with residents, making people realize the police are part of the same community they are. He also wants the night out to get neighbors together and build stronger bonds between them.
Councilman Alfred Parham offered another angle on the importance of the police interacting with the community. He said it’s good for citizens to see the deputies as real people and friendly, not intimidating adversaries.
Clayton also commented with a laugh that his main role in the event is to assemble the biggest parade he can and, sirens blaring, lights blazing, be annoying as possible so people will notice them.
One Patterson resident, Heather, was at home when she heard the sirens. Checking the neighborhood watch Facebook page, she quickly discovered what was happening. Heather said her three-year-old is obsessed with first responders, and she was eager to attend in support of the police, so she came to the nearest park.
National Night Out on a nation-wide scale traces its roots back to 1981 with the founding of the National Association of Town Watch. It was founded “to provide community watch groups the necessary information, resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved, and motivated within the community,” according to the organization website, natw.org.
In 1984, through an already-established network of first responders and neighborhoods, the NATW began the National Night Out campaign. The first year included 2.5 million neighbors across 23 states, according to the website.
From there it grew. “National Night Out grew to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie,” says the “about” page of the website. “Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.” This year, 377 cities participated in California alone.
Tuesday night was but a local installment of this national outing. All across America, police and other first responders connected with those they serve, assuring them that no matter the trouble, the first responders will be there for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.