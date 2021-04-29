Patterson native serves aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Tatiana Torres, from Patterson, Calif., sets a tray of grapes in the forward galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 20, 2021.
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
