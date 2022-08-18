After qualifying as one of the best Junior Division Baseball teams in the region, The Patterson Pirates put their strength to the test as they competed against the top talent in California and won the Tournament of Champions in Stockton.
Coached by Marc McGuire, the Patterson Pirates had something that you can’t teach, chemistry. At least 9 of the Little League players on the Pirates had been coached by McGuire for a number of years and had experience playing together at younger ages.
The road to the championship started off rocky with a 7-17 loss to the Northgate A’s, but after reflecting on the loss, the Pirates went on a 7-0 run, which included back-to-back victories over the A’s to clinch the title.
The Pirates defeated the MLL A’s 9-7, SPLL Giants 20-4, Weston Ranch Reds 8-4, MHLL Juniors 10-8 and the Northgate A’s back-to-back 4-2, and 8-1 on their way to clinch the championship.
Since only one team from the Junior Division is allowed to represent their region, the Pirates were since they defeated Patterson’s Phillies twice. However, the Phillies are a strong team as well. In fact, the best players from the Phillies and Pirates were selected to compete in the Junior Division All-Star game and dominated the division competition before ultimately falling short in the sectional finals in Turlock.
As players from each of the Patterson teams grow in age, a good number of them have taken their talents to Patterson High School this year where they hope to make noise as Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.