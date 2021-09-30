Residents of the Garza Park neighborhood had quite the surprise on the afternoon of September 25 when a police car with flashing lights, blaring siren, and crackling loudspeaker announced a police-hosted pop-up block party at the nearby park.
People arrived to see first responder vehicles, bounce houses, and a bustling barbecue working to populate a table of food.
During the stop at Garza Park during National Night Out, Police Chief Joshua Clayton realized the need to give the neighborhood some love. He and the police department organized the event in hopes of the residents having some fun.
Jim Davis, a STARS volunteer, was instrumental in the logistics of the event. Once Clayton announced it, Davis called around to local businesses to ask for assistance in gathering needed supplies.
A wide and varied swath of Patterson businesses contributed to the event, with Walmart donating the food, Save Mart donating salads and utensils, Baskin Robbins giving money which was used to buy gift cards for a raffle, and Sherwin-Williams offering a repainting of kids’ rooms. The Lions Club ran the grill and Starbucks was on hand with fresh coffee. STARS also contributed two bikes toward the raffle; Jim Davis and his family donated four.
Davis had a special reason for wanting to help in the pop-up. He is not a police officer, but his dad was. And with such a wave of hatred against police, he explained, he wants to show the community that police officers are good. “Cops are not bad,” he says.
Yet another contributor came in the form of a police helicopter descending on the park. After flying overhead a few times, it landed on the expanse of grassy field near the parking lot. An ocean of observers, both kids and adults, rushed down to the chain link fence, some even jumping over the fence and approaching the helicopter. Clayton and other nearby officers quickly halted the more enthusiastic onlookers, instructing them to stay on the other side of the fence until the helicopter had turned off.
But once Clayton gave permission, the mad dash resumed, some opting to skip the gate further down the fence and jump straight over. The mob converged on the vehicle and many pictures were taken.
One could easily see in the bright eyes and smiles of attendees that Davis’s message surely came across.
