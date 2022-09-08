August 29
1:04 a.m.: Fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only between employee and customer refusing to leave business. Deputies responded and subject had already left. Advised employee to contact law enforcement if the subject returned.
10:28 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and contacted a male subject refusing to leave the business. The subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
2:08 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of South Third Street and Sperry Ave.
3:19 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the 200 block of Las Palmas Ave. Subject was found to have multiple outstanding warrants and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
August 30
7:45 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 100 block of Second Street.
11:37 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Second Street. Male subject was found to have an active warrant. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
8:20 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who had been involved in a physical altercation with employees of the business. Employees did not wish to press charges and subject was transported to the Public Safety Center for charges involving public intoxication.
8:57 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying signs of possibly being under the influence. Male driver was contacted and determined to be driving while intoxicated. Driver was transported to the Public Safety Center.
August 31
6:28 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject outside of a local business. The subject was known to have an active warrant and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
September 1
9:57 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Second Street and Ivy Avenue.
2:29 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Del Puerto Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was found to have active warrants. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center and booked on his warrants.
September 2
12:58 a.m.: Recovered stolen vehicle located in the area of Ward Avenue and Ninth Street. Deputies noticed a motorcycle with no plates and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Driver led deputies in a pursuit through town. The cycle was later located laying in the roadway and the driver had fled the area.
2:45 a.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 200 block of Salado Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1100 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Possible vehicle vandalism involved in dispute. Deputies separated all parties and victim did not wish to press charges.
September 3
12:16 a.m.: Recovered stolen vehicle was located in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive.
10:44 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 15000 block of Ninth Street. Dispute between spouses. Male half was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic battery.
7:02 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
8:51 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of Berlin Way.
September 4
7:52 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 500 block of Mesquite Drive.
1:34 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the area of E Street and Third Street. Subject was on searchable probation and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subject was issued a citation and released on scene.
