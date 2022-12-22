Patterson Police Services received 176 calls for service, conducted 25 traffic stops and issued 23 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from December 12 through December 18, 2022.
December 12
7:56 a.m.: Vehicle stranded on railroad tracks in the area of North Second Street and M Street. Railroad advised and tracks were clear by 8:26 a.m..
9:18 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1900 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Deputies contacted a subject who did not need law enforcement assistance. No further action taken at this time.
9:18 p.m.: Vehicle left abandoned in roadway in the area of Ward and West Las Palmas Avenues. Deputies had the vehicle stored as it was a hazard to other motorists.
11:42 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Hartley Street. Deputies contacted two males in the park after hours and they were advised to leave the area as the park is closed during hours of darkness.
December 13
9:36 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the 1300 block of Sierra Creek Court.
10:01 p.m.: Male subject found wandering in the area of Shearwater Drive and Leather Creek Lane. Subject was disoriented and deputies were able to locate family members and reunite them.
11:43 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive. Deputies contacted a male subject at the residence who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
December 14
10:29 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:15 p.m.: Fire reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street. Deputies contacted subjects in the area and had them put out the fire they had started. No further action taken.
8:55 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the 1200 block of Gannet Lane that had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Further investigation of the area revealed illegal activity in the area and a female subject was also arrested at the residence. Both were transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
December 15
8:56 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
1:34 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:43 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of South Second and E Street.
5:41 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
December 16
5:56 a.m.: Security check in the 1400 block of Carly Creek Drive.
6:54 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 100 block of South Second Street.
9:14 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:19 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:36 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Westfield Lane. Upon arrival reporting party advised verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
December 17
4:21 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 500 block of Park Center Drive. Deputies contacted several subjects in the area and they advised they were waiting for store to open. All were clear of wants or warrants and no further action was taken.
9:11 a.m.: Security check in the 400 block of South Fourth Street.
9:24 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 500 block of Ward Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: Mail theft reported in the area of Kinshire Way and Agadoni Court.
11:43 a.m.: Vandalism of vehicle reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
12:00 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
12:55 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damages reported in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue.
December 18
12:23 a.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Logan Way.
2:13 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of North Salado Avenue and North Fifth Street.
2:14 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 500 block of North Second street. Deputies contacted two juveniles who were released to their parents.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.