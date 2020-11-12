Patterson police log from November 1 through November 8, 2020

Patterson Police Services received 164 calls for service, conducted 48 traffic stops and issued three citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from November 1 through November 8. The following is a sampling of those calls.
November 1
8:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Third Street to a violation of court order that occurred on Oct. 31, 2020; no arrests were made.
9:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a security check of a 13-year-old juvenile at the 1400 block of Angus Street. The juvenile was left at a friend’s house for three weeks, mother never returned to pick up; juvenile was taken to aunt and uncle.
3:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 40 block of Echo Court. Colleen Oesterle, 39 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against cohabitant or non-cohabitating spouse.
3:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Sperry Avenue and Clover Avenue to a traffic collision with property damage.
November 2
2:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a subject who was drunk in public in the area of North Second Street and West Las Palmas. John Almanza, 61 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kick out.
4:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious subject in the area of North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. A 46-year-old male was cited and released for possession of controlled substance.
November 3
2:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Thrush Drive. Anthony Adams, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run with property damage and delaying/obstructing officers in performance of duties.
9:22 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on railroad tracks at Second Avenue. Raul Canales, 35, was found to be on searchable probation; Canales was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for dirk/concealed dagger, possession unlawful paraphernalia and flash incarceration.
12:35 p.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen white Nissan pickup truck in the area of Ivy Avenue and Mary Jane Avenue. The registered owner picked up the vehicle.
2:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Osprey Drive for the report of a missing 17-year-old juvenile.
10:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of North El Circulo and West Las Palmas Avenue for a traffic collision with property damage.
November 4
7:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Bonneau Court for a suspicious person on property. Aleksandr Yakovlev, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kick out.
1:41 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue. Martin Castro, 50, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of device, instrument, or paraphernalia to inject/smoke substance.
7:56 p.m.: Deputies were notified of a wanted subject out of Modest Police Department staying at a hotel on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked Cory King, 36, into the Public Safety Center for five felony warrants.
10:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and Sperry Avenue.
November 5
1:13 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Poppy Avenue and Marisa Drive. A 30-year-old male was issued a citation for reckless driving on a highway.
3:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive for a family fight. No arrests were made.
4:59 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Madrone Lane for the report of theft by false pretenses.
7:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage in the area of Durer Drive and Calvinson Parkway.
November 6
5:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of vandalism and battery on the 50 block of Palomino Way. No arrests were made.
12:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of South Third Street and E Street for a suspicious person on property. Christopher Faria, 38, was contacted and records’ check revealed Faria had one felony warrant. Faria was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
2:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Red Robin Drive to a spousal abuse. Derek Isquierodo, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two felony warrants and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
4:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 80 block of Rogers Road.
6:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a human trafficking operation with cooperating law enforcement agencies on the 1800 block of Lander Avenue. There were 23 individuals arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for various charges ranging from prostitution, solicitation for prostitution, aiding another person in the commission of prostitution, providing false identification to a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aiding a prostitute.
November 7
4:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious subject banging on door on the 200 block of Rogers Road. Scott Whitaker, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duties and under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
5:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Red Robin Drive for the report of a stolen red, 2019 Dodge Ram 1500.
12:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of North Second Street to a domestic violence standby.
November 8
No calls for service.
