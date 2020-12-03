Calls for service: 142
Parking enforcement: 21
Traffic stops: 44
November 23
5:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a California Vehicle Code violation on North Del Puerto Avenue and North El Circulo. Paul Day, 53, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for a felony warrant.
10:00 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the 1300 block on Pinto Way and observed Victor Gonzales, 27, who has one misdemeanor and one felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
November 24
6:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched, to the 500 block on Roadrunner Drive, for the report of mail theft and vandalism of a community mailbox.
11:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block on Chase Street to the report of discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.
12:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block on Swan Drive to the report of vandalism and mail theft of a community mailbox.
1:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a domestic violence order on the 500 block of Tarland Lane.
November 25
9:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a grand theft of vehicle keys on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of felony vandalism to ATM machines on the 10 block of Plaza. No arrests made at this time.
12:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a felony vandalism to another ATM machine by the same suspect, on the 10 block of South El Circulo. No arrests made at this time.
1:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of theft at Walmart on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Anthony Allan, 18, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Embezzlement.
1:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 50 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
2:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:50 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop and arrested Mario Gonzalez, 47, on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony warrant.
5:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for spousal abuse on 1400 block of Oasis Lane. Ian Murdock, 45, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
5:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen white 1996 Honda Accord on the 300 block of Roadrunner Drive.
November 26
1:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vandalism on the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
4:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on North Del Puerto Avenue and North El Circulo.
10:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on 500 block of Moray Way. Hector Marquez, 23, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Assault with a Deadly Weapon other than a firearm or Great Bodily Injury Force.
November 27
12:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of spousal abuse on the 600 block of North Sixth Street. No arrests were made at this time.
12:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 400 block of C Street. Rosaura Arevalo Lopez, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or Great Bodily Injury Force.
8:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a commercial burglary of three semi-trailers parked in a secured lot on the 2000 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of domestic violence order on the 600 block of Spooner Court. No arrests were made at this time.
3:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon o the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Bernice Mena, 49, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, or Great Bodily Injury Force, and willfully disobeying court order.
6:37 p.m.: During suspect’s booking, suspect made false claims of being a victim of assault; however, claims did not corroborate with current evidence.
November 28
7:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on North El Circulo and North Salado Avenue.
November 29
6:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle burglary on the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen white Honda CRV on the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
2:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to trespassing on private property on the 20000 block of Bell Road. Seven vehicles were towed, and nine arrests were made, and suspects were booked into the Public Safety Center.
8:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to assist another agency on Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33. Deputies conducted a traffic stop, cited, and released a 25- year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol of 0.08 percent or more, and having one or more priors.
November 30
12:36 a.m.: Deputies located a stolen Dodge Ram on the 200 block of North Second Street.
10:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a felony warrant on the 7100 block of South McCracken Road. Royce Hollister, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony vandalism.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
