Patterson Police Log July 6 through July 12, 2021

Patterson Police Services received 180 calls for service, and conducted 56 traffic stops from July 6 through July 11, 2021. The following is a sampling of those calls.
July 6
12:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a commercial burglary; no suspect information, no arrests.
4:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Plaza Circle at South Del Puerto Avenue to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
8:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Peach Blossom Lane to take the report of a lost or missing adult female.
July 7
1:14 a.m.: Deputies arrested a 35 year-old female on a warrant on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
10:27 a.m.: Deputies arrested a 19 year-old male on a warrant on the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue.
2:05 p.m.: Deputies arrested Marquis Grant, 29, on Walnut Avenue at First Street. He was booked into the Public Safety Center for resisting arrest
July 8
8:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Palomino Way to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
11:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of terrorist threats against a citizen, suspect was gone upon their arrival.
July 9
9:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 40 block of Rogers Road to the report of a female drunk in public. Geraldine Rodriguez, 50, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
July 10
8:24 a.m.: Christopher Faria, 40, was arrested on the 100 block of South Second Street. He was booked into the Public Safety Center for violation of parole, delaying/obstructing officer in performing duties, under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and interfere with lawful business.
10:14 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Millwood Drive to take the report of a lost/missing adult female.
10:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at South Second Street to the report of an accident with property damage.
9:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Walnut Avenue at Eureka Street to an accident with minor injuries.
July 11
7:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Center Drive to the report of a commercial burglary with no suspect information or video surveillance footage.
4:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Center Drive to the report of a stolen vehicle.
8:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ivy Avenue to the report of a stolen vehicle.
8:39 p.m.: (No address available) Deputies were dispatched to the report of a lost/missing adult woman.
July 12
8:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Poppy Avenue to recover a vehicle that had been stolen.
11:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North First Street for the report of a violation of a restraining order. Ricardo Cantu was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
1:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Second Street to the report of a grand theft; no suspect information or video was available.
6:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to West Las Palmas at South Fifth Street to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
