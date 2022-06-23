1:46 a.m.: Domestic battery reported in the 200 block of North First Street. The female half of the parties was arrested and charged with domestic violence charges. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:30 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Deputies contacted the male subject. He advised he didn’t like the sound the door made on the business he was standing near. Deputies advised him to leave the area and to not disturb the business or its customers.
6:57 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 300 block of North Second Street. Deputies were unable to locate a male matching the description given by the reporting party in the area.
8:37 a.m.: Male subject back in the 300 block of North Second Street. Deputies contacted him behind the business. He was fully clothed and advised to not loiter in the area.
1:05 p.m.: Report of juveniles smoking and drinking in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted two male adults in the area. They were not smoking or drinking, and no juveniles were located in the area.
4:44 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:54 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Deputies contacted several individuals in the park. They were advised the park is closed during hours of darkness and to leave the area. All the subjects complied with deputy’s request.
June 14
12:38 a.m.: While on routine patrol in the 200 block of West Las Palmas deputies contacted three subjects in the park. They were advised the park is closed and all subject left the area.
4:34 a.m.: Male subject loitering in front of business in the 40 block of South El Circulo. Deputies advised him to leave the area and he complied with the deputy’s request.
4:23 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
June 15
2:44 a.m.: Security check in the 700 block of North Fourth Street. Male subject was contacted by deputies. No crimes had been committed and he was advised to leave the area.
4:07 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:31 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
12:00 p.m.: Vandalism to a vehicle reported in the 200 block of Sperry Avenue.
June 16
12:05 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the male subject and he was clear of any wants or warrants. No further action taken at this time.
1:16 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. Upon contacting a male matching the description given by the reporting party, he was found to be intoxicated. The male was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:39 a.m.: Lost wallet reported in the 300 block of North Second Street.
4:21 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was cited for his warrant and charged with driving under a suspended license. The vehicle was towed.
9:20 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Horizon Lane. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
June 17
12:04 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Toggenburg Street. Deputies located the male subject from this call in the area of Baldwin and Keystone Pacific Parkway. He had an outstanding domestic violence warrant for his arrest. He resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody. He was cleared for booking at a local hospital and transported to the Public Safety Center.
9:12 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of E Street. Female subject lectured about trespassing and released at the scene.
10:44 a.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas.
4:30 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Baldwin Road. Deputies contacted the reporting party. Male subject was gone on arrival and further investigation will be conducted on this incident.
4:38 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Sperry and West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:02 p.m.: Report of a boat being stolen in the area of South Ninth Street and Sperry Avenue.
11:08 p.m.: Vandalism to business reported in the 200 block of South Second Street.
June 18
12:25 a.m.: Vandalism to vehicle reported in the 1200 block of Calvinson Parkway.
4:53 a.m.: Male subject with an outstanding warrant for his arrest was contacted in the 600 block of Logan Way. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:41 p.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Moe Drive.
5:44 p.m.: Reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of East Las Palmas and North Hartley Street. Upon investigation a male subject was contacted and found to be driving under the influence. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
June 19
4:21 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
12:35 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:26 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Verbal only and female half of party left the residence for the night. No further action taken at this time.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
