Patterson Police Log June 29 through July 5, 2021

Patterson Police Services received 204 calls for service, and conducted 37 traffic stops from June 29 through July 5, 2021. The following is a sampling of those calls.
June 29
8:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Barros Street to the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.
9:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of I Street to the report of spousal abuse. Lizette Estrada, 32, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
8:20 p.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 33 at Baldwin Road. Eliza Garcia, 21, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one charge of driving when license is suspended/revoked for DUI/Drugs, and two juvenile offenses.
9:23 p.m.: Deputies patrolling in the area of Logan Way and Stonegate Drive noticed possible illegal activity. James Murphy, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of a loaded firearm.
11:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Totman Court to the report of domestic battery. Brittany Raygoza, 33, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against a non-cohabitant/cohabitant.
June 30
11:58 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to American Eagle Avenue at Shearwater Avenue to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
2:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a vehicle burglary.
July 1
12:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Rogers Road to the report of a violation of a court order. Jonathan Foster, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for willfully disobeying a court order.
10:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched Walker Ranch Parkway to the report of a vandalism; the suspect was identified via video surveillance but was gone upon arrival.
11:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Sixth Street to the report of a family fight. Emily Cortez, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against cohabitant or non-cohabitant.
July 2
10:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Mary Jane Avenue to the report of a vehicle hit and run with property damage.
7:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Ward Avenue at Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a felony drunk driving accident with injuries. Antonio Arreola, 53, was transported to the hospital then cleared to be booked for felony drunk driving.
July 3
1:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South Third Street to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
11:27 a.m.: Deputies patrolling the area of Jersey Lane at New Forest Way saw a suspicious person slumped over in a vehicle parked on the side of the road. Upon making contact, Joshua Herrera, 35, was cited for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.
July 4
No calls reported.
July 5
12:40 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Millwood Drive to a family fight. Gabriela Duran, 35, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against cohabitant or non-cohabitant.
4:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Sperry Avenue to a family fight. Upon further investigation, Brittney Nelson, 45, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for receiving stolen property.
