March 7
7:22 a.m.: Security check in the 800 block of North Second Street.
9:54 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 10 block of North Fifth Street. Upon investigation no fight had occurred and no further action was taken.
12:15 p.m.: Found property was turned into the Patterson Police Services and deputies were able to contact the owner of the property.
3:18 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted several people in the area. No crimes committed and no further action was taken.
3:40 p.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Millwood Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Baldwin Road.
6:37 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies assisted female subject to her vehicle. No further action taken.
7:22 p.m.: Stranded vehicle from security check in 500 block of Baldwin drive. Vehicle had run out of gas and female was given gas to assist her into getting home safely.
7:25 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Verbal only and no crime committed. No further action taken at this time.
10:32 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was drunk in public. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
March 8
1:24 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted a male sleeping in his vehicle. He was lectured about being in the area during the hours of darkness and released.
8:31 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Park Center Drive.
12:45 p.m.: Assisted Ceres Police Department with trying to locate a stolen vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle in the area reported.
12:49 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male who advised he was leaving the area after he picked up his items he had strewn across the lawn.
3:51 p.m.: Loud music complaint in the 500 block of Clover Avenue. Responsible was advised to lower music level otherwise a citation would be issued. Subject agreed and lowered the sound of the music.
4:56 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:26 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
March 9
8:38 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of Alpine Creek Drive and Henley Parkway.
9:27 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the area of Rogers and Zacharias Road. Upon arrival deputies contacted subjects cutting wood in the orchard. Deputies were unable to contact owner of orchard and subjects were advised to leave the wood in the orchard and get permission from owner prior to coming back.
11:19 a.m.: Reporting party at Patterson Police Services to file a petty theft of her bicycle.
11:37 a.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject at the Patterson Police Services who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:50 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1200 block of Flicker Lane.
6:00 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the 400 block of Thrush Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted all parties involved. Juveniles were advised to not ride dirt bikes on roadway as they are not registered to be driven on a public roadway.
7:00 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
7:44 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject hiding in the closet who had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
7:44 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 400 block of South Second Street.
March 10
8:31 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 400 block of South Fourth Street.
10:42 a.m.: Petty theft of garbage can reported in the 200 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue.
12:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Upon investigation it was a parent who thought is was an early school dismissal day.
12:31 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject was contacted and agreed to leave the area.
5:40 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 400 block of Sanderling Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description given by the reporting party.
March 11
7:56 a.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the area of Ward and American Eagle Avenue.
12:10 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Summer Phlox Lane. Female subject was cited for the charge of battery.
2:35 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Condor Court. Juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall.
5:21 p.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
6:07 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of South Second and E Street. Deputies contacted a male who was drunk in public. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for sobering.
6:09 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of North First Street.
8:37 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1400 block of Cliff Swallow Drive.
8:50 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1400 block of Toggenburg Street.
10:35 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 300 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party in the area.
March 12
10:51 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1400 block of Samantha Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies determined no crimes had been committed and no further action was taken at this time.
1:15 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the area of Sperry and American Eagle Avenue. Upon arrival no fight had occurred and no further action was taken.
1:26 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Henley Parkway and Alpine Creek Drive. Upon investigation deputies determined the vehicle was parked legally. No further action was taken.
4:04 p.m.: Felony vandalism reported in the 1200 block of Gannet Lane. Female subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:43 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was excited about running for mayor position in the upcoming election year. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
March 13
12:41 a.m.: Sound of shots fired reported in the area of Franquette and North Hartley Street. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity. No further action taken at this time.
3:40 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported in the 50 block of South Third Street. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area fitting the description given by the reporting party.
4:09 a.m.: Family fight reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street. Upon arrival deputies could not locate anyone matching the description given by the reporting party and the reporting party was forwarding their calls to voicemail. No further action taken at this time.
4:57 a.m.: Assisted Modesto Police Department with locating a registered owner of a vehicle.
12:24 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Clover Avenue. Deputies contacted both parties and they agreed to separate. No further action taken at this time.
3:11 p.m.: Violation of a court order reported in the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was arrested for trespassing and violating a court order. The male was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:55 p.m.: Overdue motorist reported in the 200 block of Poppy Avenue. Deputies were able to locate the area the motorist was in and had local Police Department do a security check on him. Vehicle had broken down and he was getting it fixed.
3:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Horizon Lane. Upon investigation juveniles lived in the area and were advised to not be in the pool area as it was closed.
11:20 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Mayette Street. Upon investigation no crimes committed and the female subject agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.