October 10
6:34 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the 600 block of Lorelei Lane.
6:35 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Accidentally activated.
7:56 a.m.: Traffic accident on North Seventh Street at H Street with property damage only.
9:01 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors in the 1200 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Deputies responded and explained the restraining order process.
10:31 a.m.: Physical fight reported on South Third Street. Deputies responded but were unable to locate.
10:51 a.m.: Verbal fight reported on North Salado Avenue. Deputies responded and the subject was unable to be located, verbal only.
12:18 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies found it was a civil issue and verbal only.
2:08 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1300 block of Shearwater. Civil issue.
4:27 p.m.: Subject intoxicated in the 1030 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found the subject needed medical attention. Subject was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
October 11
8:47 a.m.: Warrant arrest in the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies responded to a call of subject brandishing a firearm. Subject was contacted and showed to have a warrant and was detained and transported to the PSC.
8:59 a.m.: Robbery alarm set off by accident in the 800 block of E Street.
7:25 p.m.: Family fight on North Fifth Street. Verbal only, subject was advised to leave.
October 12
4:15 a.m.: Subject contacted on Orange Avenue at Gustafson Avenue on a traffic stop. Deputies found subject had a warrant out and, in the vehicle, illegal paraphernalia was found. Subject was found to be selling narcotics and was transported to the PSC without incident.
8:34 a.m.: Subject causing traffic hazard was contacted on Plaza at West Las Palmas Avenue. Subject was intercepted and detained and taken into the PSC after being taken to the ground without further incident.
10:02 a.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Barros Street. Report taken.
7:26 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of Sunflower Drive. Deputies found it was a fight between roommates. Deputies advised to keep the peace.
5:09 p.m.: Traffic accident on Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas with property damage. Name exchange only.
October 13
2:18 a.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon reported on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street. Deputies responded and found husband and wife had argued and the victim intentionally used the vehicle as a battering ram. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC without incident.
3:46 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on North Second Street at Olive Avenue. Deputies performed a traffic stop.
2:44 p.m.: Traffic stop on Second Street at D Street.
6:29 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal dispute between female and male. No action taken.
6:54 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and advised subject to leave, subject agreed.
6:59 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Rogers Road. Vehicle license plate removed. Report taken.
7:09 p.m.: Subject arrested in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for spousal abuse. Subject was transported to the PSC without incident.
October 14
4:15 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1300 block of Buckskin Way. Deputies responded and found that a catalytic converter was taken from the vehicle.
10:04 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found subjects had taken $600 worth of cigarettes.
12:07 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Court between female and male. Verbal only.
2:19 p.m.: Violation of the court order reported in the block of 200 South Sixth Street. Report taken.
6:07 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subjects made away with $400 of items. Report made.
October 15
8:32 a.m.: Neighbor disturbance reported in the 200 block of Orange Blossom Lane. Civil issue.
3:14 p.m.: Assault reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was found to have battered an employee, responsible was detained and transported to the PSC with incident.
5:59 p.m.: Noise disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. Resident was advised to turn music down and they obliged.
6:42 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Curlew Court. Verbal only.
9:01 p.m.: Family fight in the 200 block of North First Street. Civil issue.
11:21 p.m.: Fight reported in the 20 block of South Third Street. Subject caused head injury and was detained and transported to the PSC without incident.
October 16
11:52 a.m.: Terrorist threats made in the 300 block of Goshawk Court. Report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.