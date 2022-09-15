September 5
1:35 a.m.: Assault with a firearm reported in the 100 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Reporting party had been struck with rubber bullets outside of local business but did not wish to press charges.
7:14 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Vehicle was damaged in parking lot of local business.
11:30 p.m.: Deputies located a male subject sleeping in a vehicle in the 500 block of M Street. The subject was determined to be under the influence and was transported to the Public Safety Center for charges involving public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
September 6
3:03 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 300 block of B Street.
8:00 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue.
8:25 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1300 block of Henley Parkway.
9:28 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
9:45 a.m.: Brandishing of a firearm reported in the area of Las Palmas Avenue and Second Street. Deputies located a male subject matching the description provided and transported him to the Public Safety Center where he was booked for charges relating to the firearm and possession of controlled substances.
1:17 p.m.: Investigation reported in the 300 block of South First Street. Deputies found that business was being ran without a license, they advised to have the owner contact law enforcement.
6:32 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on South Fourth Street at D Street. Report taken.
September 7
9:37 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the block of 500 Keystone Boulevard.
1:26 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Jersey Lane. Party was contacted, vehicle was moved.
2:06 p.m.: Robbery alarm in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Manager advised false alarm.
4:26 p.m.: Structural fire reported on L Street at North Second Street.
September 8
3:23 p.m.: Found child reported in the 700 block of Wiltshire Drive. Deputies responded and child was reunited with the family.
4:30 p.m.: Subject contacted in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Subject was found to be in violation of court order and was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
September 9
1:11 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 170 block of Spanish Barb Way. Report taken.
4:50 p.m.: Drunk in public reported in the 100 block of South Second Street. Deputies contacted subject and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
September 10
1:12 a.m.: Subjects contacted under the influence and provided deputies with false information. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:56 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 100 block of E Street. Report taken.
7:30 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
8:23 p.m.: Vehicle collision reported on South El Circulo at South Second Street with property damage only. Report taken.
10:45 p.m.: Shots heard in the area of North First Street at East Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies responded and drove through area and observed no signs.
September 11
1:15 a.m.: Subject contacted under the influence in the 300 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies responded and found the subject to be unable to care for themselves. Deputies transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:15 p.m.: Burglary alarm in the 600 block of F Street. Deputies responded and found the groundskeeper, nothing suspicious.
7:45 p.m.: Assist California Highway Patrol in investigation at the substation.
8:31 p.m.: Subject under the influence contacted on M Street at North Sixth Street. Deputies contacted subject and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
