Deputies and staff from the Patterson substation had the privilege of providing a hearty dose of Christmas cheer to several local families this holiday season.
Patrol vehicles and the Lenco armored SWAT van were filled to the brim with wrapped presents, that were delivered by a gingerbread woman, an elf, and Mrs. Claus to the delight of kids across town.
“We identify several families in our community [with the assistance of the Center for Human Services Patterson Family Resource Center] and deliver presents to them. It's by far our favorite event of the year,” said Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton.
This year, Patterson’s newly elected mayor, Michael Clauzel was along for the ride. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride along with Patterson Police Services to see first hand the impact Patterson Presents has for our children and families during the Christmas season. The smiles and feeling of joy were truly unbelievable.
“I’m grateful to Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton, Sheriff’s Office staff and the Center for Human Services for making it possible for these special children to have a merry Christmas this year.”
