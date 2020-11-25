Patterson Police Chief Joshua Clayton invited the Irrigator to observe the two-day training course taught by OpTempo Training Group at Creekside Middle School. “Force on force tactics training helps induce stress and is one of the best methods for mimicking real life situation. This type of training is for the situations we never hope we are in. But getting in the practice and focusing on the fundamentals develops proficiency and confidence. We appreciate the school district for allowing us to use their facility.” Clayton said.
Deputies received instruction on best practices for breaching doorways, clearing rooms, interacting with and detaining potential shooters or bystanders, and returning fire to neutralize a threat. Thirty deputies from around the county participated in the two-day training event that used live practice rounds in rifles and pistols as well as live “suspects” and “bystanders.” In each scenario deputies had to assess the threat of each person and respond accordingly.
OpTempo’s mission to provide “practical, functional, and proven training for an increasingly changing world,” was well represented by the professionalism of the military and law enforcement veteran trainers that were running the exercises. Deputies experienced multiple practice scenarios, received feedback from instructors, and asked questions about the tactical response practices. Local law enforcement officers were attentive, receptive to correction during exercises, and overall showed a high level of skill and situational awareness.
The United States Department of Homeland Security defines an active shooter as, “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.” The rate of active shooter incidents has steadily increased over the last 20 years and are nearly impossible to predict. The FBI’s website (https://www.fbi.gov/about/partnerships/office-of-partner-engagement/active-shooter-incidents-graphics) lists 277 active shooter incidents in the United States from 2000 to 2018. The majority of those incidences take place in commercial and educational settings.
