Walk

A healthy walk that also includes a fun fitness component will be held Saturday, August 26 at the Hammon Senior Center. Join Mariana and the Patterson Promotores, at 9:00 a.m. After the 30-minute walk, there will be a workout that will meet participant’s needs while following video routines. Everyone is encouraged to go at their own pace. Researchers at the National Cancer Institute found that physical activity, including walking, may lower older adults' risk of death from any cause.

