All three Patterson Ravens cheer teams -- novice, junior varsity, and varsity -- placed at the JAMZ Nationals competition in Las Vegas.
The varsity and junior varsity teams earned the highest placements in Ravens history, coming in second and third, respectively.
“Patterson Ravens are the only youth football and cheer team in Patterson. With the help and dedication of sponsors, volunteers and board members the Patterson Ravens are able to continue to provide a great football and cheer program for the youth community of Patterson. We would like to say thank you to all our local business and fellow community members who have donated or done fundraising with our organization to help provide these kids with a great season.
“We are excited for the new season coming and are hungry for that first-place title at next year’s nationals.”
Online registration for football and cheer is available now at www.pattersonravens.com.
