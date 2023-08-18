After 10 years, it’s clear to anyone—the City of Patterson’s website needs some attention. And with a new redesign effort in the works, it will soon receive the revisions it needs.
City Manager Ken Irwin explained that the current website had been designed
internally—that is, from the perspective of each department. Combined with the accumulation of outdated information on many pages, this fact has led the City to begin a complete overhaul. They hope to design the website with Patterson residents in mind this time around. “We want a more user-friendly experience,” Irwin said.
He explained how the City wants to ensure the website experience is not tedious, but intuitive. The more user-friendly it is, the more people will use it and engage with the programs and services offered by the local government.
Some changes will include altering the URL from ci.patterson.ca.us to the simpler pattersonca.gov, upgrading the visual appeal, improving adaptability to all devices, and boosting the search feature to be more useful. In anticipation of the redesign, each department is already cleaning out and updating its respective sections of the website.
The redesign team has organized an online community survey to kick off this process. Available in English and Spanish, it seeks to gather honest feedback on what areas need the most improvement. You can find both language versions at ci.patterson.ca.us/1953/Website-Redesign.
