Patterson resident claims silver at Special Olympics USA Games

Patterson High School class of 2016 graduate, Sean Hicks has just touched back in Patterson after competing at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida.
Hicks, 24, was the only Stanislaus County representative at the games, and competed on behalf of Northern California against all 50 states and Caribbean islands.
The PHS alumni snagged a Silver Medal in the long-jump and placed 6th and 7th in the 100- and 200-meter race.
“He’s always been competitive, even when he was a kid,” said Sean’s Mother, Linda Pittman-Giuseponi. “In Kindergarten he would be out in the street racing everybody with their bicycles. In High School he was on the Cross-Country team.”
In fact, while at PHS, Hicks Cross Country team won the divisional WAC 800- and 400-meter races.
In order to even be considered for the USA games, Hicks had to first qualify by winning Gold at the Summer games last year at UC Davis which has paid off for Hicks who enjoyed his time in Orlando.
“It was crazy,” said Hicks. “There were a lot of people walking around and getting off the plane it was pretty humid. I got used to it after 2 or 3 days. I got used to the weather and the rain and I was super excited to be there.”
Hicks keeps an intense training regime that includes a one-on-one speed coach who he trains with at the MJC track.
“I run every day, I workout at the gym and I have a speed Coach and we train at MJC.”
Taking advantage of the opportunity of being in Orlando, Hicks did find some time for leisure with friends.
“We went to Disney World,” said Hicks. “We went to Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom and made a lot of new friends from different states.”
As for the future, Hicks has his sights set on the California State games in Santa Clara, Ca just a few weeks away.
“I wanna keep running. I wanna go to state and I want to [work towards qualifying] for the regular Olympics.”
