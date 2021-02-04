After spending thirty-nine days battling COVID-19 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Patterson resident Rosalba Castillo Preciado, was finally released on Jan. 15.
“I took care of her when she was at her sickest,” said Registered Nurse (RN), Stephanie Grizzell. “It was great to be able to discharge her home because she fought hard to get better.”
The staff at Emanuel Medical started to build an affinity to Preciado, and often spent time accompanying her while she battled the coronavirus. The staff made sure to especially be at her side during Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
“It feels really good to see [her recover]...Rosalba is very special to us because she was with us for so many days. When we came to work, we would check to see how she was doing,” said Patient Unit Tech, Maria Naranjo. “It was such a good feeling when I came to work and she was gone because I knew she had gone home to her family.”
On the day of her discharge, the staff at Emanuel lined-up on both sides of the hospital corridor to applaud her and say their farewells.
“She really is a miracle,” said RN Rita Chikrallah. “Rosalba gives us strength to continue to give care to patients. It is really hard to see so many people sick. Seeing her get better and go home helps us to keep going.”
