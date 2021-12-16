Patterson High School class of 2018 graduate Karen Garcia has recently completed an 11 week Congressional Internship Program in Washington D.C. The program, which is sponsored by the Panetta Institute, is considered one of the finest congressional internship programs in the nation. According to the program's website, students are nominated by California State University Presidents based on the students' exemplary scholastic records as well as interests in politics, policy and public service.
Garcia was nominated by Stanislaus State University President Ellen Junn, making her the first Patterson resident to participate in the internship program as well as 1 out of 26 to participate from the State.
Garcia spent weeks in preparation courses before boarding a flight to D.C.
“I spent two weeks at CSU Monterey Bay in an intensive policy preparation course,” said Garcia. “The invaluable knowledge I gained on congressional leadership, policymaking, the intelligence community, and global flash-points prepared me for the next steps of my internship.”
In August, Garcia took off to D.C. where she spent the next 11 weeks serving as the Congressional intern for a member of the California Delegation.
“It was a dream come true to work at our nation’s beautiful Capital in the United States House of Representatives,” said Garcia, whose duties included conducting in-depth legislative research and analysis, addressing constituent inquiries, processing essential casework requests, and other administrative tasks.
While Garcia was in D.C. She spent a lot of time researching the conflicts in Afghanistan. The office she was working in was focusing on Bill HR 5482 Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan Fulbright Scholars. Garcia’s internship came right at the peak of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and her Congressional office helped to directly evacuate 251 individuals from the country following the U.S. military drawdown.
“It was one of those events that you will only witness once in your life and is something I will never be able to forget,” said Garcia.
At PHS Garcia served as the Class President her senior year of 2018. At school Garcia was actively involved in ASB and she also volunteered for the Patterson Parks and Recreation department since she was 12 years old.
“Public service is something that has been a part of my life for a very long time and I know now that it is something I want to continue doing in the future.”
Garcia said that being involved in the ASB program at PHS helped her to become more of a leader and credits PHS staff for helping to build her confidence.
“They really built me up to be that leader that I was meant to be,” said Garcia. “They saw that potential in me. Through their guidance, resources and support I was able to be a leader in my community and campus.”
Although she majors in Business, Garcia has always had an interest in government and public service.
“For me, government is more about serving the public,” said Garcia. “So I think that’s where my interest really is, public service. Getting involved and helping my community to be a better place, it’s why I was interested in doing this internship in the first place. I wanted to see how things work at the federal level because I was always community based.”
Getting to experience working in D.C. also served as an eye opener for what is needed. According to Garcia, she didn’t know just how little representation there was for Spanish speaking citizens.
“When I was there in my office, specifically the one that I was working in, I noticed that there wasn’t as much representation for Hispanics,” said Garcia. “I was the only Spanish speaker in my office so when people who only spoke Spanish would call their representative to voice their concerns, when they weren’t able to reach someone who could understand them that really struck me like ‘wow, we need more rep here in D.C.’ Especially when I thought about our community. It’s very diverse here in Patterson, Modesto, Turlock and our county. That’s something that I want to help fix.”
Garcia will be graduating in the spring of 2022 with a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources. She plans on attending graduate school in the fall of 2022 to study International Relations so that she can further her focus on the Intelligence Community and Foreign Policy.
“No matter where life takes me, I will continue to proudly represent the City of Patterson,” said Garcia. “Being from Patterson I feel like we don’t get as much rep as we should. We have so many amazing leaders within our community and our schools and I hope this inspires people to dream as big as they want. The sky's the limit.”
