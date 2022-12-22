Running through the jungles of Isla De La Roqueta, and lifting under the spotlights of the Acapulco International Center, Patterson native, William Samarripa represented the United States in Mexico’s Tropical WOD Fest 2022.
“When we checked into the hotel they handed us our flag,” said Samarripa. “It really got to me. It was [a surreal] moment that I will never forget. Just being presented with the flag of your country was a feeling like no other.”
Tropical WOD fest is an official CrossFit endorsed competition held in the islands surrounding Acapulco, Mexico every year. The event draws CrossFit competitors from all over the world representing their country as they push themselves both physically and mentally through the dense jungles of Isla De La Roqueta.
Samarripa recalls being transported by bus and ferry with a police escort to the jungle with 60 other athletes from all over the world. When they got to their destination, reality of the harsh enviornment set in.
“It was an actual jungle,” said Samarripa, who is gravely afraid of spiders. Regardless of the Arachnophobia, Samarripa pushed for miles through dense jungle and handfuls of spider webs to make his way to the top of a desolate lighthouse entangled with vines and surrounding wildlife.
Later, that same day, the 6k run through the jungle was followed with a 3k run while carrying 30 pound ruck bags and then again without. After that, an obstacle course.
“We were jumping over hay bales that were 6 feet tall and going under barbed wire.”
Needing to make the top-ten to proceed under the spotlights of the Acapulco International Center, which is known for hosting legendary residencies for performers such as Juan Gabriel, Luis Miguel, Vicente Fernandez, and even the Queen of Tejena herself, Selena. Samarripa placed sixth, and punched his ticket to the bright lights of the Arena after carrying 150 pound sand bags 500 feet at a time.
“It was a very humbling experience to be at such a big event,” said Samarripa. “It was also very fun and thrilling to compete against [some of the best athletes from all around the world.] It was an honor and a privilege to compete amongst them as an American.”
Chronicling his experience through social media, William Samarripa says that the Patterson community gave him the motivation and support he needed to give it his all.
“It was really cool when I was posting on social media how much positive feedback I got from people at home in Patterson and people from my CrossFit community and gym. I had so much support and love throughout the weekend…I want to give a couple shoutouts to my girlfriend Stacy Mercado for giving me so much love and support. My dad Bill Samarripa for always having my back. Alejandra Navarro for going with me to Acapulco. My R6 and Dicks Sporting Goods family in Turlock for helping me get to Mexico, and lastly the Patterson community for always being there. I want to make the community proud and inspire them as much as I can.”
Now that he’s back home in the states, Samarripa has continued training as he prepares for the Northern California Classic in Sacramento, an event he was not able to compete in last year due to an injury. Summer 2023 Samarripa will participate in the qualifier for next years Tropical WOD Fest and he’ll make his fourth appearance at the Iron Games in Cedar City, Utah.
