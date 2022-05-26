Patterson Rockies advance to the Tournament of Champions

The Patterson Rockies, a majors team in the Patterson Little League has advanced to the Tournament of Champions after a walk-off single ended the game against the Western Ranch Rockies.
The Patterson Rockies trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brandon Encinas singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
On the mound for the Patterson Rockies, Caleb Pierce pitched three innings, allowing one run and three hits, and striking out five.
Altogether the Patterson Rockies tallied eight hits. Caleb Pierce, Joaquin Tinoco, and Dominic Sorci each put up two hits.
The Tournament of Champions, June 18, hosts the best team from each city and culminates in a single team being named the winner.
The Patterson Rockies ended their season 16-3.
*Game information provided by Gamechanger, submitted by Maria Encinas.
