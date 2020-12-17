Patterson’s Agricultural Pride

The Central Valley is one of the most abundant agricultural areas in the world, producing most of the world’s food supply of multiple commodities. Boasting the title of “apricot capital of the world,” Patterson not only has a robust apricot industry but an agricultural industry in general. In fact, it’s the town’s number one economic base. Commodities produced in Patterson include apricots, almonds, walnuts, dry beans, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, peas, and melons. As part of Stanislaus County, Patterson enjoys being part of one of the top agricultural regions of the state.
According to the Stanislaus County crop report in 2019, Stanislaus County ranked higher than 20 entire states for farm income across the nation and ranks 5th overall in state ag sales. apricots are one of the top commodities produced, along with squab and turkey.
Of course, one look at the city’s website, and even an outsider would recognize that apricots are the pride and joy of Patterson, and with substantial reasoning.
Apricots grown in the Patterson area are highly regarded as having a delicate flavor and provide a high yield of about 95,000 tons of fruit every year. Nearly 85 percent of the world’s apricot production comes from California. What’s even more fascinating is that a specific variety, titled the Patterson apricot, was named after the city. According to David Wilson Nursery, this apricot variety is a “standard cannery variety with firm, all-purpose fruit. Medium-sized and offering good flavor, Patterson apricots are well suited for shipping, drying, or fresh use.
The heavy-bearing tree is vigorous and reliably productive.”
This variety was developed by Fred Anderson, according to Good Fruit Grower, who was a farmer from Le Grand, California, and had a breeding program that developed the Patterson apricot in the mid-1900s. It was released to the Burchell Nursery in 1968. Anderson and Burchell Nursery were specifically looking to develop a great canning variety, and out of four different types, the Patterson came out victorious. Apricots have since become a staple in the city’s backstory.
For the past 49 years, pride for the rich agriculture history, and the fruit that started it all, is displayed during the Apricot Fiesta, which residents know very well and look forward to. It’s clear how influential this city has been in agriculture. Despite a growing population, and subsequently declining apricot production, Patterson’s agriculture industry is still a powerhouse to be proud of, and it’s more important than ever to continue supporting the families and farms that help drive the local economy and provide food supply to the community and the world.
Sources used include stanag.org, goodfruit.com, davewilson.com, and ci.patterson.ca.us.
