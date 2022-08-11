Patterson Joint Unified School District’s (PJUSD) 10th Annual Back to School Block Party was a great success. With 2,410 students, parents, and community members in attendance on Saturday August 6th, this free event helped kick off the start of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday August 11th.
Students received free backpacks and school supplies. They also enjoyed free games, prizes, performances, and were offered a variety of services from community partners. Additionally, the event provided a valuable opportunity for students and parents to meet their school principals, teachers, superintendent, and board members.
Superintendent, Dr. Reyes Gauna, commented on his first Block Party experience, stating that he left excited after the event. “It warms my heart that our district and community partners can come together to offer such an amazing experience and services for our children.”
Nearly 50 school and community booths, ranging from school and district departments to community health providers, city, and law enforcement, provided child-friendly activities, while also providing resources for parents and other community members.
The Block Party, which had previously been hosted at the Patterson Downtown Circle, welcomed families at the Patterson Community Stadium. With a strong, safe, school-oriented vibe, students and families easily navigated through the track to visit each booth, enjoy the activities, and meet their education and community leaders.
To learn more about Patterson School District’s Back to School Block Party or other PJUSD programs, initiatives, and events visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us or call Johnny Padilla at (209) 895-7738. Follow us on facebook at facebook.com/PJUSD95363.
