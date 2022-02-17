Patterson’s Devonte Williams launches new film and photography business

Longtime Patterson resident Devonte Williams has set sail on his entrepreneurial endeavors with his new company, 1109 Films and Photography.
“That’s my son’s birthday,” said Williams. “I wanted to name my company something super important to me. I wanted people to know that I care about my company [as deeply as I do my son’s birthday].”
The bay area native moved to Patterson during his sophomore year of High School where he was involved with different clubs and activities such as open mic, where he aimed to provide a safe environment for students wishing to express themselves vocally through music and poetry.
“Patterson High was the foundation for me doing what I’m doing today,” said Williams. “I graduated in 2008 and stayed there for many years. I didn’t move until maybe four years ago when I moved to Modesto but my family is still in Patterson so I get to visit them all the time.”
While in Patterson, Williams was part of the hip-hop group Imprint and apart from music making he would often experiment with the camera to shoot music videos and document the groups live performances.
“I picked up a camera back when I was in Imprint. We were doing a lot of music videos and things like that so I thought I should learn how to use a camera so that I could document that stuff. Fast forward now and my business is focused on weddings, and we are branching out to do some commercial work with real estate companies, restaurants, small businesses and things like that.”
Before Williams took the leap of faith to invest in his company full-time, he worked at the Kohl's Distribution Center in Patterson for 13 years. While working in Patterson, Williams spent a lot of time with his mother who he credits for giving him the toughness to be able to pursue his business dreams.
“Growing up with a single mother, to this day I don’t know who my father is and growing up with a single mother was tough, but it was also really awesome because she gave me everything that she could to make me the man that I am today.”
Today, Williams lives with his wife and two children in Modesto while running his thriving 1109 business.
“It’s nerve wracking now that I’m full-time, but I can give my clients the full attention that they deserve,” said Williams. “It also gives me the opportunity to spend more time with my family. I just had a daughter in December, and I have my son who is 3 years old now and now I can take them to school and take them where they need to be while spending more time with them.”
It’s looking to be a busy year for 1109 Films and Photography as they currently have 20 weddings booked 2 months into the year.
“Every year has gotten busier. This year I have 20 weddings booked so far and it’s only February. It’s just gonna keep getting busier and busier.”
Being busy with his work is something Williams looks forward to. He loves telling people's stories through film and photography and always recommends people hire a videographer for their weddings because the day is so special, and he wants them to be able to remember and look back on it for as long as they can.
“I’m a storyteller, I feel like that’s really my superpower. I take videos and stuff but really, it’s the message, it’s the moment of being able to capture and tell that story that really drives me…When I got married in 2018 we didn’t have a videographer and to this day I wish that I had that and that I could relive that moment. Knowing this feeling that I have of not being able to go back and watch my wedding, I didn’t want anyone else to feel like they missed that moment.”
Williams also credits Patterson for his success. He loves the fact that the community has been able to provide him with opportunities and experiences that aren’t found anywhere else. For this reason, Williams has decided to give back to communities by cleaning up parks in the 209.
“We’re getting a bunch of photographers and videographers together and we are going to start cleaning up parks in the area that we shoot at. I want to focus more on community things and focus on giving back.”
1109 Films and Photography is open for business and Williams couldn’t be more excited. Whether it's to film the grand opening of your business or to document your special day. Their services are here to provide the community with through-the-lens services to help capture and tell a story through pictures or film. Any members of the community wishing to learn more about 1109 Films and Photography can visit their website at www.1109filmsandphotography.com.
“I have a huge love for Patterson. I’m incredibly grateful that Patterson has helped me grow into the man that I am. Growing up in that small town and being able to connect with the people has been amazing.”
